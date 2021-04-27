Steelers Exercise Fifth-Year Option On DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Steelers are exercising versatile DB Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s fifth-year option, according to Ian Rapoport.

The move will cost the Steelers $10.612 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Fitzpatrick has appeared in and started every game since being acquired by the Steelers. The option does not keep them from negotiating a long-term deal with one of the key pieces of their defense.

Fitzpatrick, 24, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and accrued 79 total tackles, four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, one forced fumble and 11 pass defenses.