Steelers Expect T.J. Watt Back For Next Meaningful Game

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers expect to get OLB T.J. Watt back from his collapsed lung for their next meaningful game, either in Week 18 against the Ravens or the first round of the playoffs.

Should the Steelers beat the Browns today, they would clinch the AFC North and a playoff spot. If they slip up, the division title would come down to a Week 18 game against the Ravens.

Watt isn’t ready to play this week but he will be if needed next week.

Watt had a dry needling treatment to alleviate general soreness. Following a treatment, Watt was left in extreme pain and was quickly sent to the hospital, where he had a collapsed lung surgically repaired.

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

