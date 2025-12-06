Steelers Facing Decision On Mike Tomlin’s Option

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are not going to fire HC Mike Tomlin, but rather will face a decision on his contract option by the first of March.

Tomlin’s contract will have two years remaining on it after the season 2026 and a team option in 2027.

If the Steelers decline to pick up Tomlin’s option, they would be allowing their head coach to enter the final year of his contract next season.

Tomlin’s contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning the team would be unable to trade him without his permission.

Schefter adds that despite fans’ calls for Tomlin to be fired, the organization hasn’t fired a head coach since 1941 and wouldn’t do so with a coach like Tomlin.

However, Schefter also acknowledges that the team has not won a playoff game since 2016, but Tomlin has never had a losing season in 18 seasons in Pittsburgh and could make it 19 this year.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, citing a source, reports that Tomlin isn’t paying attention to the outside noise, and he isn’t at risk of being fired.

“He doesn’t pay attention to it. It’s been this way since he got [to Pittsburgh,]” a source said. “He remains focused on winning and doesn’t let the noise affect him.”

Jones reiterates that “all indications” are that Tomlin will not be fired at the end of the season and there is a “good likelihood” that he will be back in 2026.

If Pittsburgh decides to move on from Tomlin, Jones cites league sources who believe the organisation would trade him, and he would likely garner a first-round pick. However, Tomlin possesses a no-trade clause in his contract, and any decision to deal him away would need to be a “collective decision.”

Another option that Jones’ sources mention is a mutual parting of ways. Regardless, one of Jones’ sources is skeptical Pittsburgh would be able to find a better option than Tomlin: “Who are they going to hire that will be better?”

Jones writes that he could see Tomlin take a year off from coaching, similar to Sean Payton. Mike Vrabel, Mike McCarthy, and Pete Carroll.

As for Ben Roethlisberger mentioning on his podcast that Tomlin would do really well at a college program like Penn State, Jones’ sources shot that down, saying: “Ben is more concerned about remaining relevant than being real and respectful.”

Pittsburgh signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension back in June of 2024, and despite being the league’s longest-tenured head coach, he has had five consecutive one-and-done playoff appearances.

While speaking to the media last January, Steelers owner Art Rooney remained supportive of Tomlin.

“When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach,” Rooney said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “And I know he’s frustrated like we all are in terms of not being able to take that next step, but we still feel good about him being the leader and still think he has the strengths that he always had in terms of being able to lead a team. The other side of the coin is when you look at the fact that we have six, seven, eight teams a year that turn their coaches over. When you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with them.”

Tomlin, 52, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 189-113-2 (.625 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. His playoff record is 8-11. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

We will have more on Tomlin and the Steelers as the news is available.