Steelers G Isaac Seumalo Left Practice With Pec Injury

Update:

Adam Schefter added the Steelers avoided a season-ending pectoral injury to starting LG Isaac Seumalo.

The veteran will likely miss some time but overall Pittsburgh believes it “dodged a bullet.”

According to Adam Schefter, Steelers G Isaac Seumalo left practice with a pectoral injury and is being evaluated.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury yet but there’s an ominous tone from Schefter. If Seumalo tore his pectoral muscle, that would keep him out for months and potentially end his season.

Seumalo, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864 and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Eagles.

Seumalo was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Steelers in 2023.

In 2023, Seumalo appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers, making 17 starts for them at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 12 guard out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Seumalo as the news is available.