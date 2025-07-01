Steelers Had Interest In WR Tyler Boyd This Offseason

The Steelers have had some contact with veteran WR Tyler Boyd this offseason, per Mark Kaboly.

However, Kaboly said Boyd hasn’t gotten enough money on an offer, either from the Steelers or another team, to get him to sign yet.

Boyd recently said he’d be interested in a return to Pittsburgh, where he played his college ball.

“Absolutely,” Boyd said via Pittsburgh Sports Now. “You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority of them be able to support me.”

“I’m real cool with [coach Mike] Tomlin,” Boyd added. “He’s always been a good person. . . . When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I’d walk over there, talk to [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin, and he’d just pick at different things, where I could get better and get some guidance. I think we had a great friendship.”

Boyd, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019. He played out the deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024 when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

In 2024, Boyd appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 390 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

