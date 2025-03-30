Steelers Have No Deadline For Aaron Rodgers To Make Decision

According to Mark Kaboly, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said there is no deadline for QB Aaron Rodgers to decide on whether or not he is joining the team.

“It was really good to spend some time together and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.” Tomlin told Brooke Pryor.

Adam Schefter recently said that he is unsure of what is holding Rodgers back from reaching an agreement with Pittsburgh, unless Rodgers is unsure about continuing his career.

“We’re speculating, but it shouldn’t be that hard. Like, either you want to play for the Steelers, or you don’t, right? Like, what are we waiting for? I don’t see too many free agents who go visit a team for six hours to think about something. What’s the question? What’s the issue? Clearly, you have questions. I don’t know if that’s playing for that team, living in that city, or playing football.”

This comes after Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that it’s a “safe bet” Rodgers will eventually sign with Pittsburgh.

Tom Pelissero also reported that the Steelers have had the “parameters” of a contract ready for Rodgers “for weeks” and the final decision is in the quarterback’s hands.

Pelissero noted that Rodgers’ visit to Pittsburgh’s facility was to give both parties a chance to get acquainted instead of discussing contract details.

The Steelers and Giants have both been pursuing Rodgers as their starter for the 2025 season, but he has been slowly playing the situation. This eventually led to the Giants moving on and signing former Steelers starting QB Russell Wilson.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

