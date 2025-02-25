Steelers Have Not Spoken With Matthew Stafford

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have not spoken with Rams QB Matthew Stafford despite Los Angeles allowing him to talk with other teams.

Dulac doesn’t think it’s likely Pittsburgh would pay Stafford more than his current $27 million salary, which is what has caused the most separation with the Rams.

SI.com’s Albert Breer named the Steelers as a team that would likely show interest if Stafford indeed becomes available, but Stafford said he’s looking for more than $50 million per season.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We’ll have more on Stafford and the Steelers as the news is available.