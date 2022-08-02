Steelers Have Opened Contract Negotiations With WR Diontae Johnson

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers and WR Diontae Johnson are in active contract negotiations.

However, Dulac adds that’s not a guarantee that things are worked out before the start of the regular season, when Pittsburgh has a self-imposed cutoff on contract talks.

Johnson reported to camp but hasn’t been practicing, presumably to avoid injury while contract talks are going on. Steelers GM Omar Khan says they do hope to sign Johnson to an extension.

“We want Diontae. We’re excited for him this season. We hope he’ll be a Steeler for a long time,” he said via Brooke Pryor.

This is notable given the two sides hadn’t engaged in talks as of mid-June. However, the explosion of the wide receiver market this offseason as well as Pittsburgh’s organizational history of being reluctant to sign wide receivers to second contracts makes this a situation worth watching.

Johnson, 25, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and caught 107 of 169 targets for 1,161 yards (10.9 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He also added five carries for 53 yards.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.