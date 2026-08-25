Steelers Haven’t Made Offer To Joey Porter Jr.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Steelers haven’t made an offer to CB Joey Porter Jr. in extension talks.

Garafolo thinks the Steelers want to see Porter off the PUP list and practicing before handing him a large deal, but he mentions OLB Nick Herbig wasn’t practicing when he was extended in the spring. While HC Mike McCarthy said the two sides were at an impasse, Garafolo feels it’s more of a standoff since Pittsburgh is yet to make any offer.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said earlier today “it’s pretty clear” Porter will become the league’s highest-paid CB. He said if the Steelers haven’t made an offer yet, it’s likely because they aren’t willing to pay him at the top of the market yet.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor mentioned the team has not made or received calls with Porter despite recent speculation. She said the team made the season opener a self-imposed deadline to get a deal done with Porter.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Porter and the Steelers as the news is available.