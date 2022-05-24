Steelers Hiring Omar Khan As Next GM

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are promoting vice president of football Omar Khan to become Pittsburgh’s next general manager.

Moments earlier, Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Pittsburgh was hiring Eagles’ vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl as their assistant general manager, which meant that Khan would be promoted to replace former GM Kevin Colbert.

Last week, the Steelers completed their second interview with Khan, and was obviously among the marquee candidates for the job.

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016. He has interviewed for a number of GM jobs in past years, including the Jets, Seahawks and Panthers.