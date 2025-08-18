Steelers Hosting WR Gabe Davis For Visit

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are hosting WR Gabe Davis for a visit.

Schefter mentions it will be the second time Davis meets with Pittsburgh this offseason. He also met with the Saints, 49ers and Giants earlier this season.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.