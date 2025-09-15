Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Not Likely To Land On IR With High Ankle Sprain

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers LB Alex Highsmith is not likely to be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Should Highsmith avoid the injured reserve, it’s a good sign that he might only miss a game or two before returning to action.

Highsmith, 28, was a two-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned third-team All-American honors in 2019. The Steelers selected him in the third round with the No. 102 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus and was due a base salary of $2.7 million in 2023 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Highsmith is due a base salary of $13 million this season.

In 2025, Highsmith has appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded eight tackles and one sack.

We will have more on Highsmith as it becomes available.