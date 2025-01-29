Steelers Likely To Cut OLB Preston Smith

According to Tony Pauline, Steelers OLB Preston Smith is a likely cut candidate to save money for Pittsburgh this offseason.

Pauline says he talked to people close to the situation at the Senior Bowl who expect Smith to be released, adding based on his conversations he thinks there’s a 99 percent chance Smith is cut.

We already had Smith listed as a potential cap casualty in our 32-team look. The Steelers would save $13.4 million in cap space by releasing him.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team in March of 2022.

The Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in a midseason deal last year.

In 2024, Smith appeared in nine games for the Packers and eight games for the Steelers. He recorded 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.