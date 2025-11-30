Steelers LT Broderick Jones Won’t Return This Season Due To Neck Injury

According to Gerry Dulac, Steelers LT Broderick Jones‘ neck injury is more serious than initially thought, and he will be sidelined for the rest of this season.

Jones was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

The next question for the Steelers is how long Jones will be out, as neck injuries tend to have extremely serious implications.

Jones, 24, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The Steelers drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $17,831,746 contract that included a $9,968,542 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the 2026 season for the Steelers to decide on in May.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games and made 11 starts for Pittsburgh at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.