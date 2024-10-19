Steelers Made Three Roster Moves

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are signing Ade Ogundeji to the active roster from the practice squad.

They are also elevating WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad for Week 7.

Ward, 27, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

From there, Ward joined the Titans’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster. He joined the Steelers and has been on and off the practice squad so far in 2024.

In 2024, Ward has appeared in two games for the Steelers and rushed five times for 22 yards.