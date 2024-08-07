Steelers Made Two Moves On Wednesday

The Steelers signed UDFA LB Easton Gibbs to the roster on Wednesday and waived LB Tyler Murray with an injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

Murray will revert to Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers, and from there will likely be cut with a settlement. Gibbs is a rookie free agent out of Wyoming who started his career with the Seahawks earlier this summer.

Gibbs, 23, was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection at Wyoming. He was not drafted during the 2024 NFL Draft but caught on afterward with the Seahawks.

Seattle waived him during training camp.

During his five-year college career, Gibbs recorded 362 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, one interception, 11 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown in 46 career games.