Steelers Make Five Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve cut five players to get down to the 80-man limit.

The full list includes:

LB Genard Avery WR Christian Blake RB Mataeo Durant QB Chris Oladokun K Nick Sciba

Blake, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason but later re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta brought Blake back on a futures deal for the 2019 season and he was on their active roster the past two seasons. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals this summer before eventually signing on with the Steelers a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Blake appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and caught four passes for 25 yards receiving and no touchdowns.