Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

According to Mark Kaboly, the Steelers are signing S Chuck Clark and G Max Scharping to their 53-man roster.

In a corresponding move, the team is placing QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent on short-term injured reserve.

Clark, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and brought him back on a new deal.

The Steelers signed Clark to a deal at the end of July, and he has now earned a spot on the opening day roster.

In 2024, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets, recording 69 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections.