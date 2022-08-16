Steelers Make Seven Moves Including Placing Karl Joseph & Anthony Miller On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DB Karl Joseph and WR Anthony Miller on injured reserve and signed OL William Dunkle.

The Steelers also cut DT Doug Costin, OL Jake Dixon, OL Chris Owens and P Cameron Nizialek.

Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Joseph, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was once again an unrestricted free agent last year when he signed with the Raiders in April. The Raiders released Joseph in September, and Joseph signed with the Steelers’ practice squad soon after.

Pittsburgh brought Joseph back on a futures contract this past March.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in two games for Pittsburgh and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.