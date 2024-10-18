Steelers Make Two Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DB Zyon Gilbert to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.
In correspondence, the Steelers have placed DB Anthony Averett on the practice squad injured list.
The following is an updated list of the Steelers’ practice squad:
- CB Anthony Averett (Injured)
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB C.J. Henderson
- OLB Eku Leota
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
- LB Craig Young
- DB Zyon Gilbert
Gilbert, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022. He spent time on the practice squad in 2022 and was elevated to the active roster multiple times.
After re-signing him to a futures contract following the 2022 season, Gilbert was waived following training camp and then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad in October 2023. He was released by Green Bay in July 2024 and joined the Steelers in training camp.
In 2022, Gilbert appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 14 total tackles and one sack.
