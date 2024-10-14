Steelers Making Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad and released WR Jaray Jenkins in a corresponding move.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 14, 2024
The Steelers also cut LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the active roster.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB C.J. Henderson
- OLB Eku Leota
- LB Jacoby Windmon
- WR Lance McCutcheon
Ogundeji, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract.
He missed all of last season on injured reserve before being activated in January. However, the Falcons waived him in May and he later caught on with the Steelers.
In 2022, Ogundeji appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
