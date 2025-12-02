Steelers Making Two PS Moves Tuesday

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed DB Daequan Hardy to the practice squad and released WR Cornell Powell

Steelers helmet

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  2. DB Daryl Porter
  3. DL Kyler Baugh
  4. LB Julius Welschof (International)
  5. OL Dylan Cook
  6. OL Steven Jones
  7. RB Lew Nichols
  8. WR Max Hurleman
  9. TE Matt Sokol
  10. OL Jack Driscoll
  11. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  12. LB DeMarvin Leal
  13. DB Asante Samuel
  14. RB Trey Sermon
  15. QB John Rhys Plumlee
  16. DE Anthony Goodlow
  17. DB Daequan Hardy

Powell, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad until he was released in November 2023, when he caught on with the Seahawks. He re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL after he was waived shortly later. 

Powell signed with Houston during camp but was among their final roster cuts. 

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.

