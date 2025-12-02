Steelers Making Two PS Moves Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed DB Daequan Hardy to the practice squad and released WR Cornell Powell.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB D’Shawn Jamison DB Daryl Porter DL Kyler Baugh LB Julius Welschof (International) OL Dylan Cook OL Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols WR Max Hurleman TE Matt Sokol OL Jack Driscoll WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling LB DeMarvin Leal DB Asante Samuel RB Trey Sermon QB John Rhys Plumlee DE Anthony Goodlow DB Daequan Hardy

Powell, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad until he was released in November 2023, when he caught on with the Seahawks. He re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL after he was waived shortly later.

Powell signed with Houston during camp but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.