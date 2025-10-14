Steelers OC Arthur Smith & Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Names To Watch For Titans HC Vacancy?

The Titans fired former HC Brian Callahan after 23 games and named senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport named Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and Steelers OC Arthur Smith as coaches to watch for their HC vacancy, and brought up Nagy’s time with GM Mike Borgonzi in Kansas City.

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

Nagy, 47, was hired by the Bears in January 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

After being re-hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, the team eventually named him the offensive coordinator in 2023 as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.