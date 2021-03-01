Steelers Officially Place C Maurkice Pouncey On Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed C Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/retired list on Monday.

Pouncey announced his retirement from the NFL a few weeks ago, so this is just a procedural move from the Steelers that ensures they hold his rights should he unretire at some point.

Pouncey, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $45.49 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract last March.

In 2020, Pouncey has started 13 games for the Steelers at center.

For his career, Pouncey has appeared in 134 games for the Steelers and make 104 starts for them at center. Pouncey is a nine-time Pro Bowler and was selected to two All-Pro teams.