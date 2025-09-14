Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith Has High Ankle Sprain, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith will likely end up on injured reserve, missing four to six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain.

Highsmith left the locker room with a boot on his left foot, so you can expect an announcement that he will be going on injured reserve soon.

Highsmith, 28, was a two-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned third-team All-American honors in 2019. The Steelers selected him in the third round with the No. 102 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus and was due a base salary of $2.7 million in 2023 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Highsmith is due a base salary of $13 million this season.

In 2025, Highsmith has appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded eight tackles and one sack.

We will have more on Highsmith as it becomes available.