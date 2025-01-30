Steelers Owner Art Rooney Stands Behind HC Mike Tomlin

While speaking to the media this week, Steelers owner Art Rooney remained supportive of HC Mike Tomlin, who hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.

“When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach,” Rooney said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “And I know he’s frustrated like we all are in terms of not being able to take that next step, but we still feel good about him being the leader and still think he has the strengths that he always had in terms of being able to lead a team. The other side of the coin is when you look at the fact that we have six, seven, eight teams a year that turn their coaches over. When you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with them.”

Rooney said he didn’t anticipate “wholesale” staff changes after the 10-7 season, yet he admitted that he understands the frustration from the fanbase over the team’s lack of success in the playoffs.

“It’s fair to question it after losing five in a row, but when I talk to the players, I think the players still want to play for Mike,” Rooney added. “And so I’m not concerned about his message or that kind of an issue…My inbox has been pretty full lately. Yeah, I have a sense. And look, I share their frustration. I mean it was very disappointing the way we ended the season, so I understand that. I understand why people are mad. All I can say is actions speak louder than words, and we’ve got to be better.”

Pittsburgh signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension back in June of 2024 and despite being the league’s longest-tenured head coach, he has had five consecutive one-and-done playoff appearances.

Tomlin, 52, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 183-107-2 (.630 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. His playoff record is 8-11. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

