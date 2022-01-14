Steelers Place CB James Pierre On COVID-19 List, Among Three Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three roster moves on Friday including placing CB James Pierre on the COVID-19 list, signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad, and released WR Tyler Vaughns from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.

We have:

• Placed CB James Pierre on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad

• Released WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squadhttps://t.co/rzbYW06KDo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2022

Pierre, 25, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He’s finishing the second year of a three-year, $2,285,000 contract and set to earn an $895,000 base salary in 2022.

In 2021, Pierre has appeared in 17 games and recorded 40 tackles, one interception, four pass defenses, and three forced fumbles.