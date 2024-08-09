Steelers Place OLB Markus Golden On Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed veteran OLB Markus Golden on the reserve/retired list on Friday.

Golden just recently signed with the Steelers, but it appears as though he opted to call it a career.

Golden, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants after testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

New York used the unrestricted free agent tender on Golden in 2020, which paid him around $5.1 million for the 2020 season as a 110 percent increase from his prior and a $1 million incentive.

However, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals midseason for a late-round pick. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year extension through 2023 worth up to $6.5 million but released him ahead of the 2023 season. He signed on with the Steelers.

For his career, Golden appeared in 127 games, recording 51 sacks, 343 combined tackles, 11 forced fumbles, 8 passes defended, and 1 interception over a nine-year career for the Cardinals, Giants and Steelers.