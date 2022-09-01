Steelers Place S Damontae Kazee & WR Calvin Austin On IR, Plus Five Other Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a series of roster moves on Thursday, including placing S Damontae Kazee and fourth-round WR Calvin Austin on injured reserve.

We have made several roster moves, including signing LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott to the 53-man roster + placing WR Calvin Austin III and S Damontae Kazee on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2022

Both must miss four games before they’re eligible to return this season. To fill the open roster spots, Pittsburgh re-signed LB Marcus Allen and OL Trenton Scott.

The Steelers also announced CB Marcus Gilbert, TE Justin Rigg and OLB Chapelle Russell have been signed to the practice squad, bringing Pittsburgh to 11 of 16 slots filled there.

Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal this past April.

In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.