Steelers Preparing As If Justin Fields Will Start Week 2

Per Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are preparing for QB Justin Fields to be the starter in Week 2 against the Broncos.

Tomlin added that the team will wait out the week before deciding on who will start between Fields and QB Russell Wilson, who is feeling better than he was over the weekend according to Tomlin.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields has started one game for the Steelers and completed 73.9 percent of his pass attempts for 156 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 57 yards.

We will have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.