Steelers Promote RB Aaron Shampklin Among Other Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have promoted RB Aaron Shampklin from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Steelers also signed LB Jacoby Windmon to replace Shampklin and designated OLB Jeremiah Moon to return, opening a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the roster.

Shampklin, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

Shampklin caught on with the Colts on the practice squad later in the year and signed a futures contract for 2023. However, he was cut in May. After a stint with the Chargers in training camp, Shampklin signed a futures deal with the Steelers for the 2024 season.

He was among their final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad to start the year.

In 2024, Shampklin has appeared in one game for the Steelers and rushed once for five yards.