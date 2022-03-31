Steelers Re-Sign S Karl Joseph

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially re-signed S Karl Joseph to a contract on Thursday.

Joseph, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was once again an unrestricted free agent last year when he signed with the Raiders in April. The Raiders released Joseph in September, and Joseph signed with the Steelers’ practice squad soon after.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in two games for Pittsburgh and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.