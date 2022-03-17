Steelers Re-Signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon To Two-Year Deal

According to Josina Anderson, the Steelers are re-signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year deal.

Witherspoon ended up starting down the stretch for Pittsburgh and played well after coming over from Seattle via trade, so he’ll be back to compete in 2022.

Witherspoon, 26, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whiterhspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million last March. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp.

In 2021, Witherspoon appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 15 total tackles, three interceptions and nine passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 13 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.