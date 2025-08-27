Steelers Re-Signing CB Beanie Bishop To PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are re-signing CB Beanie Bishop to the practice squad.

He was the starting nickel corner last year as an undrafted rookie but was let go during roster cuts this year.

Bishop, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025 when he was let go during roster cuts.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended and four interceptions.