Steelers Re-Signing DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers are re-signing DL Isaiahh Loudermilk to a one-year contract on Monday.

Loudermilk, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Loudermilk played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Loudermilk appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.