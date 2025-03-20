Steelers Re-Signing OLB Jeremiah Moon

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Steelers are re-signing OLB Jeremiah Moon to a one-year deal.

Moon, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived and later signed to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

From there, Moon returned to the Ravens on a futures contract and was on and off the roster before being waived in January 2024. Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers a month later.

In 2024, Moon appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded nine total tackles.