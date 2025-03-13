Steelers Re-Signing WR Scotty Miller

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are re-signing WR Scotty Miller to a contract.

He spent the last year in Pittsburgh and made a positive impression.

Miller, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in March of 2023. Miller signed on with the Steelers in May of 2024 and bounced on and off the roster.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded five receptions on nine targets for 69 yards.