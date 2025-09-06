Steelers Reach Agreement With DL Cam Heyward, Add $3M Of Incentives

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have agreed to a revised contract with veteran DL Cam Heyward before their Week 1 game.

According to Rapoport, the Steelers will include $3 million of incentives in Heyward’s contract tied to the team making the playoffs and playoff wins. In total, he can make $18 million in 2025.

Heyward had been holding out for a reworked contract and explained to the media that he wanted what he felt he deserved from the team.

Heyward, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

He’s due base salaries of $15.85 million and $16 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Heyward appeared in and started 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 33 total tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss and one pass defended.