Steelers Release DT Larry Ogunjobi

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers have released veteran DT Larry Ogunjobi after three seasons with the team.

Ogunjobi, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears but unfortunately had it fall through after the team failed him on a physical.

Eventually, he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, with Pittsburgh opting to bring him back on a three-year, $28.75 million deal in March of 2023.

In 2024, Ogunjobi appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 starts.

We will have more on Ogunjobi as it becomes available.