Steelers Release OLB Preston Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve released veteran OLB Preston Smith.

We already had Smith listed as a potential cap casualty in our 32-team look, so this isn’t a big surprise.

The Steelers will save $13.4 million in cap space by releasing him and take on no dead money.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team in March of 2022.

The Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in a midseason deal last year.

In 2024, Smith appeared in nine games for the Packers and eight games for the Steelers. He recorded 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.