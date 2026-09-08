Steelers Reportedly Very Open To Trading Mason Rudolph

According to Jason La Canfora, citing NFL executives as sources, the Steelers have been very open to trading QB Mason Rudolph this preseason.

However, La Canfora notes the market for backup quarterbacks has been oversaturated and that’s impacted Pittsburgh’s ability to find a trade partner.

The Steelers have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster with cutdowns in the rearview mirror: Aaron Rodgers, Rudolph, third-rounder Drew Allar and 2025 sixth-rounder Will Howard.

Thanks to his experience, Rudolph is the current primary backup to Rodgers but the Steelers like their young passers quite a bit.

Rudolph, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018 out of Oklahoma State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal in 2023 before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans in 2024.

He returned to the Steelers on a two-year, $7.5 million deal in 2025.

In 2025, Rudolph appeared in five games for the Steelers, completing 38 of 52 passes (73.1 percent) for 310 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.