Steelers Request To Interview Giants DC Patrick Graham For Defensive Coordinator Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview Giants DC Patrick Graham for their vacant defensive coordinator job, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Steelers are seeking a replacement for DC Keith Butler, who retired on Saturday. One internal option mentioned by reporters is assistant HC/secondary coach Teryl Austin.

Graham drew head-coaching interest from the Jets last year and will interview for the Giants’ head-coaching job.

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.