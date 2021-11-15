Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Kimberley Martin, Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fitzpatrick will be the latest Steelers player added to the COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh is set to play the Chargers in Week 11.

This puts Fitzpatrick’s availability in question for that game.

Fitzpatrick, 24, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which will pay him $10.612 million in 2022.

In 2021, Fitzpatrick has appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 64 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.