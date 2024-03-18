Steelers Sign CB Donte Jackson To One-Year, $6M Contract

According to Jason Fitzgerald from Over The Cap, the Steelers have agreed to a new deal with CB Donte Jackson for one year, $6 million with a $4.75 million signing bonus.

Jackson’s new deal with Pittsburgh is a pay cut from what he was previously scheduled to make in Carolina.

Jackson, 28, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 59 tackles and no interceptions.