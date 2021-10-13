Steelers Sign CB Linden Stephens To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad. 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Rico Bussey (Injured)
  2. RB Trey Edmunds
  3. T Chaz Green
  4. T John Leglue
  5. TE Kevin Rader
  6. RB Jaylen Samuels
  7. DB Donovan Stiner
  8. DT Daniel Archibong
  9. DB Karl Joseph
  10. G Malcolm Pridgeon
  11. WR Steven Sims
  12. DE Delontae Scott
  13. WR Tyler Vaughns
  14. DE Taco Charlton
  15. DT Isaiah Mack
  16. WR Anthony Miller
  17. CB Linden Stephens

Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons.

He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts this preseason. He’s had stints with the Ravens and Seahawks since then. 

In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions. 

