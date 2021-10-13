Steelers Sign CB Linden Stephens To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 13, 2021

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

WR Rico Bussey (Injured) RB Trey Edmunds T Chaz Green T John Leglue TE Kevin Rader RB Jaylen Samuels DB Donovan Stiner DT Daniel Archibong DB Karl Joseph G Malcolm Pridgeon WR Steven Sims DE Delontae Scott WR Tyler Vaughns DE Taco Charlton DT Isaiah Mack WR Anthony Miller CB Linden Stephens

Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons.

He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts this preseason. He’s had stints with the Ravens and Seahawks since then.

In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions.