Steelers Sign DL Esezi Otomewo

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DL Esezi Otomewo to a deal. 

Otomewo, 26, was drafted by the Vikings out of Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when the Vikings waived him coming out of the preseason. 

He caught on with the Jaguars practice squad and returned to Jacksonville on a futures deal for the 2024 season. 

In 2024, Otomewo appeared in four games for the Jaguars and recorded four tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery. 

