Steelers Sign First-Round QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round QB Kenny Pickett to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.
Pickett is the final first-round pick to sign his contract from around the league. Pittsburgh has just one more rookie to sign to wrap up their 2022 class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Signed
|2
|George Pickens
|WR
|Signed
|3
|DeMarvin Leal
|DE
|Signed
|4
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|6
|Connor Heyward
|FB
|Signed
|7
|Mark Robinson
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Chris Oladokun
|QB
|Signed
Pickett, 23, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran QB Andy Dalton (prime years).
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his five-year career with the Panthers, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.
