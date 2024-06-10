Steelers Sign Second-Round C Zach Frazier, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to Brooke Pryor, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed second-round C Zach Frazier to a rookie contract, wrapping up their 2024 draft class.
Frazier, 22, was a four-year starter at West Virginia and earned several honors throughout his college career. He received second-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, first-team All-Big 12 in 2022, and second-team All-American and second-team All-Big 12 in 2021.
The No. 51 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,544,214 contract that includes a $2,306,700 signing bonus and will carry a $1,371,675 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his college career, Frazier appeared in 47 games and made 46 starts, including 38 at center and eight at left guard.
