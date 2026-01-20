Steelers Sign Two More To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Doneiko Slaughter and OL Lorenzo Thompson to a reserve/futures contract.

Here’s an updated list of players Pittsburgh has signed to futures deals so far this offseason:

Thompson, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and re-signed on a futures deal before being let go at camp again in 2025.

Thompson has yet to appear in an NFL game.