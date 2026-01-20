Steelers Sign Two More To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Doneiko Slaughter and OL Lorenzo Thompson to a reserve/futures contract.

Here’s an updated list of players Pittsburgh has signed to futures deals so far this offseason:

  1. LS Cal Adomitis
  2. DT Kyler Baugh
  3. WR Cole Burgess
  4. DE Anthony Goodlow
  5. DB Daequan Hardy
  6. DB Jack Henderson
  7. DE K.J. Henry
  8. RB Max Hurleman
  9. G Steven Jones
  10. RB Lew Nichols
  11. WR John Rhys Plumlee
  12. LB Julius Welschof
  13. T Aiden Williams
  14. OL Doug Nester
  15. WR Brandon Smith
  16. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  17. T Sataoa Laumea
  18. DB Doneiko Slaughter
  19. OL Lorenzo Thompson

Thompson, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and re-signed on a futures deal before being let go at camp again in 2025.

Thompson has yet to appear in an NFL game.

