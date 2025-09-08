Steelers Sign WR Rakim Jarrett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed WR Rakim Jarrett, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Jarrett, 24, wound up going undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

Tampa Bay opted to move on from Jarrett last month.

In 2024, Jarrett appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers, making two starts and recording nine receptions for 124 yard receiving and no touchdowns.